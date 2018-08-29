New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. holds up two fingers during a preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on August 24. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said that the price of fame is a costly one during an appearance with NBA superstar LeBron James on HBO's "The Shop."

Fresh off signing a five-year, $95 million contract extension on Tuesday, Beckham said later that night that he feels like a "zoo animal" due to some unwanted attention he receives in public.

"I had it happen the other day. I didn't want to take a picture. Like, I'm like, 'I'm really in a rush, I've got to go," the 25-year-old Beckham said. "I get on Twitter, it's like, 'Oh, yeah, I'm a Giant season ticket-holder for 30 years.' I'm like, 'First of all, you're 20-something,' And then, it's like, oh, he's an (expletive), he didn't want to take a picture.

"To me, I be feeling like, I tell people this all the time: I really feel like a zoo animal. That's where life's gone for me. You know, you used to take your kids to the zoo and we used to be like, you know, I want to see the lions or let's go see the lions. And you go out there, and the lions are laid out. You know what I mean? And it's like, why aren't the doing lion stuff, you know what I mean? Like, I've got people who call out, 'Odell! Dance!' Like, I'm a show punk, a show monkey or something. Like, I'm a puppet, you know what I mean? And it's like to me, that doesn't feel good, but it's like, damn, that's what life became. But, can you ever really detach from that?"

RELATED Cleveland Browns LB Mychal Kendricks charged with insider trading

Beckham is recognized wherever he travels, due in large part his colorful wardrobe and daring sense of style.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has gained the attention of the league's fans after recording at least 90 catches, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his first three NFL seasons.

Beckham reached 200 receptions and 3,000 receiving yards in just 30 games, getting to those milestones faster than anyone in NFL history. He has caught 313 passes for 4,424 yards and 38 touchdowns in 47 games over four seasons.