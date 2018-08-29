Aaron Rodgers agrees to $134M extension with Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first half on September 28 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers have agreed to a $134 million contract extension with two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that the deal is for four years and Rodgers will receive $80 million by March.

Rodgers had two years remaining on his five-year, $110 million contract. He signed that extension in 2013. His new deal averages $33.5 million annually and he will receive more than $100 million guaranteed. Rodgers' deal could be worth $180 million in total with incentives, according to ESPN.

He is due base salaries of $19.8 million in 2018 and $20 million in 2019.

Rodgers, 34, threw for 4,428 yards and a league-high 40 touchdowns in 2016, his last full season. He had 16 touchdowns and six interceptions, while completing 64.7 percent of his passes in seven games last season during an injury-shortened 2017 campaign.