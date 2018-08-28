Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) celebrates his 11-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens on October 1, 2015 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. File photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell has not appeared at practice yet, but he hinted when he will arrive.

Bell has told some of his teammates that he will report on Monday, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. That means Bell would get back to work on Labor Day.

Bell has not yet signed his tender, and the deadline to sign a multiyear deal passed in July.

Monday would be the first day of practice of the week leading up to the Steelers' regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Last year, Bell reported six days ahead of the team's first regular-season game, so it appears he will follow the same schedule this year.

He arrived a few days before his first practice in 2017 to take a physical, and it is unclear whether he will do that again this time.

The Steelers will have a roster exemption for up to two weeks for Bell after he reports. He played in the season opener last season despite missing the preseason.

Bell was named a first-team All-Pro last season for the second time in four years.

In last season's opener against the Cleveland Browns, he rushed for just 32 yards on 10 carries and caught three passes for 15 yards.

However, he finished the regular season with 1,291 rushing yards and had 85 receptions for 655 yards. He added 67 rushing yards and 88 receiving yards in Pittsburgh's one playoff game in 2017.