Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will miss at least the first two games of the regular season because of a shoulder injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday.

Jeffery is currently on the physically unable to perform list and would miss six games if he remained on the list after final cuts are made Saturday.

However, the Eagles are expected to activate him to the 53-player roster this weekend in the hopes that he can return for their third game.

The Eagles' first two games are against the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the third game is against the Indianapolis Colts.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Jeffery is "progressing well" but he did not say whether Jeffery would be ready for the season opener.

Jeffery was bothered by the shoulder injury last season, but still had 57 catches for 789 yards and nine touchdowns in the regular season. He added 12 receptions for 219 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles' three postseason games.

He had surgery to repair the shoulder problem after the season, which was his first with the Eagles.

For his career, the 28-year-old Jeffery has 361 receptions for 5,338 yards and 35 touchdowns in seven seasons. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2013.