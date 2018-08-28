Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson stands on the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears in Week 12 of the NFL regular season on November 26, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said he will likely decide by Friday whether Carson Wentz or Nick Foles will be his starting quarterback in the season opener.

However, he may not reveal his choice to the media and fans until close to game time.

"Deadline? 90 minutes before kickoff," said Pederson on when he needs to make an announcement, per ESPN. "Privately? Probably Friday."

The Eagles play the New York Jets in their final preseason game on Thursday, then they will prepare for their regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Sept. 6.

Wentz and Foles have been splitting reps evenly at practice, according to Pederson. However, Wentz, who is recovering from a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee, has not yet been cleared for contact.

That leaves very little time for the medical staff to clear Wentz and have him be adequately prepared. Wentz has been saying for months that he would be ready to go for the 2018 season opener.

"When you get into the regular season and start game-planning, yeah, you want whoever that gentleman is going to be to take the full complement of reps," Pederson said, according to the ESPN report.

The Eagles will begin preparation for the Falcons on Sunday.

Although he is not involved in contact, Wentz returned to full team drills on Aug. 19.

Wentz is expected to be the starter if he is healthy enough, but Foles was the MVP of the Eagles' Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

Foles did not have a great performance in the Eagles' most recent preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. Foles was 13 of 17 for 127 yards, but he threw two interceptions, was sacked three times and had no touchdown passes.