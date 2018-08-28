Houston Texans starting right tackle Seantrel Henderson is expected to be ready for the season opener after he had a non-cancerous cyst removed, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.

Henderson has not returned to practice since undergoing the procedure last week, but he has started to work out, according to the Houston Chronicle. The cyst Henderson had removed apparently is common for people who have Crohn's disease.

The Chronicle reported that doctors removed 80 diseased centimeters of his large and small intestines in 2016 to deal with his Crohn's disease. Henderson resumed his NFL career after the procedure.

Henderson, 26, started 26 games in his first two NFL seasons, including starts in all 16 games as a rookie. He served a 10-game suspension for a second violation of the NFL substance-abuse policy in 2016, saying he was using marijuana medicinally for pain management of the Crohn's disease and the surgical procedures.

Henderson played in just one game in 2016, and he played in seven games, including one start, in 2017. He signed a one-year, $4 million contract with Houston in March and was penciled in as a starter at tackle.

Henderson played his college football at Miami, and he was selected in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.