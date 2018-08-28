Dallas Cowboys owner and general manger Jerry Jones walks onto the field prior to the Cowboys facing the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on November 19, 2017. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admittedly is anxious to see his team win the Super Bowl once again.

After all, the Cowboys haven't won the NFL's signature game since 1996.

Jones told Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that he wouldn't hesitate to part with a sizable sum if it helped end the 22-year drought and win the franchise's sixth Super Bowl title.

"It would be embarrassing, it would be shocking if you knew the size of the check I would write if it guaranteed me a Super Bowl," the 75-year-old Jones said. "It would be obscene. There is nothing I would do financially not to get a Super Bowl."

From a financial perspective, Jones was recently valued by Forbes at approximately $5.6 billion. In addition, the Cowboys are the NFL's most valuable franchise at $4.2 billion.

"Years ago, I wanted that third Super Bowl so bad I said if you (the man upstairs) give me one more, I'll never ask again," Jones said. "I find myself trying to retrade that trade for the last 20-something years. Since we've got it in perspective of who we're talking about right now, then I don't have to make that trade. So let's just win a Super Bowl."

Jones purchased the Cowboys in 1989 and saw considerable success in a relatively short amount of time. Dallas posted back-to-back victories over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII and XXVIII before recording a 27-17 triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.

Dallas recorded a 9-7 mark last season and missed the playoffs.