Cleveland Browns sign OL Earl Watford, cut six players

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Earl Watford celebrate at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns have signed offensive lineman Earl Watford and released six other players.

Cleveland announced the transactions on Tuesday. The Browns waived wide receiver Evan Berry, offensive lineman Kevin Bowen, defensive lineman Marcell Frazier, offensive lineman Geoff Gray and kicker Ross Martin. The Browns also released tight end Julian Allen from injured reserve.

Martin's release all but ensures that Zane Gonzalez has won the kicking job for the Browns.

Watford, 28, was a fourth round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2013 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman played in 10 games last season for the Cardinals at left guard and right guard. He was signed early this offseason by the Chicago Bears, before being released on Sunday. Watford has appeared in 42 games and started 22 contests during his five-year NFL tenure.

The Browns have Austin Corbett listed as their starting left guard with Kevin Zeitler listed as their starting right guard. Cleveland also has Avery Gennesy, Fred Lauina and Spencer Drango listed as reserves at the position.