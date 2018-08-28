Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles gets ready to throw during a game against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on January 21, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/ UPI | License Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles and his foundation provided meals to first responders on Monday in the wake of a mass shooting at a "Madden NFL 19" tournament.

The Blake Bortles Foundation partnered with Mambos Cuban Cafe to offer meals for first responders on first and second shifts. Bortles also included a thank you note to police and firefighters for their roles in assisting the victims following Sunday's shooting at the Jacksonville Landing.

"Thank you for everything that you do!" the note read. "Your service today and every day is greatly appreciated!"

Two people were killed and 11 others wounded during the shooting at Chicago Pizza restaurant.

Police say 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore shot Elijah Clayton, 22, and Taylor Robinson, 28, before taking his own life.

Bortles played collegiately at Central Florida before being selected by the Jaguars with the third overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.

The 26-year-old Bortles signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension in February, one month after helping the upstart team advance to the AFC Championship Game. He connected on 60.2 percent of his passes for 3,687 yards and 21 touchdowns with a career-low 13 interceptions during the regular season.

The Blake Bortles Foundation, which was established in 2016, supports two specific areas of need -- one of which is first responders.