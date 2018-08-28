Carolina Panthers running back Brandon Wegher (32) is stopped by Baltimore Ravens defenders Willie Henry (69) and Kamalei Correa (51) in a NFL preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. File photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens have traded linebacker Kamalei Correa to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a future draft pick.

Ravens general manager and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome announced the transaction on Tuesday. Sources told ESPN the future draft pick is a sixth-round choice in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Correa, 24, was a second-round pick by the Ravens in the 2016 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 249-pound defender had eight total tackles and a pass defensed in 16 games last season. He started three times in 2017 for the Ravens. Correa had three tackles, a pass defensed and a forced fumble in nine games during the 2016 season in Baltimore.

Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees coached Correa when he had the same role with the Ravens. Correa also went to high school with Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota. The linebacker exploded in the Hall of Fame game this year, making three sacks and coming away with an interception and a forced fumble.

Tennessee has Derrick Morgan listed as a starting outside linebacker on its unofficial depth chart. Morgan recently had knee surgery. Fellow Titans linebacker Harold Landry injured his ankle last weekend during a preseason clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Titans also list Wesley Woodyard, Will Compton and Brian Orakpo as their starting linebackers.