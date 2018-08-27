Odell Beckham Jr. becomes highest-paid WR in NFL with $95M extension

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. smiles as he warms up on the field before a preseason game against the New York Jets on August 24 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is now the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL after agreeing to a $95 million contract extension with the New York Giants.

Sources told ESPN and NFL Network that Beckham's five-year extension averages $20 million annually in the first three years. He is also receiving $65 million guaranteed, the highest guaranteed amount ever for a wide receiver.

Prior to Beckham's deal, Antonio Brown's $17 million annual salary and Mike Evans' $55 million guaranteed were the highest amongst wide receivers.

Beckham, 25, had 302 yards and three scores in four games during his injury-shortened 2017 campaign. He began his career by making the Pro Bowl for three consecutive seasons. Beckham had a career-high 101 receptions for 1,367 yards and 10 scores in 2016, his last full season.

He was entering the final year of his rookie contract, which included a base salary of $8.4 million.

Beckham's teammate Sterling Shepard posted a locker room video after Beckham agreed to the deal. The video showed Beckham and several Giants players smiling and dancing along to the song For the Love of Money.

The Giants take on the New England Patriots in their final preseason game before hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the NFL season at 1 p.m. on Sept. 9 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.