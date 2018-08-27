Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Switzer (10) scores on an 83-yard punt return against the Washington Redskins during the first half on November 30, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

The Oakland Raiders are finalizing a trade that will send wide receiver Ryan Switzer to the Pittsburgh Steelers, multiple media outlets reported Monday.

Pittsburgh also will acquire a 2019 sixth-round pick from the Raiders, while Oakland will receive a fifth-round pick in next year's draft.

Switzer had six catches for 41 yards with the Dallas Cowboys last year as a rookie. He also returned 29 punts for 256 yards and a touchdown.

Switzer was traded from the Cowboys to the Raiders in exchange for defensive lineman Jihad Ward in April. Now, Switzer will be traded for the second time in five months.

RELATED Cowboys WR Switzer has ankle surgery

Since being acquired by the Raiders, Oakland has obtained wide receivers Martavis Bryant and Jordy Nelson.

Switzer was also trying to make the Raiders' roster as a punt returner, but he returned just three punts in three preseason games for a total of two yards.

The Steelers already have Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Eli Rogers -- among others -- at the wide receiver position, but Switzer may get a chance to make the team as a return specialist.

RELATED Pittsburgh Steelers thin at tight end after Jesse James injury

The 5-foot-8, 185-pound Switzer was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft.