New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hung up during a live radio interview on Monday morning after being asked multiple questions about his longtime personal trainer Alex Guerrero.

Brady acknowledged Guerrero's presence on the team's plane last week during his interview with WEEI 93.7 FM in Boston. When asked why Guerrero was allowed to be with the Patriots last week after being kept away last season, the 41-year-old answered, "I'm not getting into all that."

A follow-up question on Guerrero brought about another quick response from Brady.

"I said I don't want to get into it," the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player said.

Radio co-host Kirk Minihane then asked if Guerrero was on the sideline, prompting Brady to call an audible.

"Yeah. Alright, guys, have a great day. I'll talk to you later," Brady said before ending the call.

Brady previously shut down a media appearance over a question about Guerrero. During training camp on July 28, Brady was asked about Guerrero being linked to wide receiver Julian Edelman's four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy.

"No comment. It's ridiculous. I'm out," Brady said before picking up his helmet and walking off.

Guerrero reportedly was a source of tension within the Patriots last season, per the Boston Globe.

An ESPN report last season detailed a power struggle between head coach Bill Belichick and Brady over multiple issues, including the trade of former backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers and the four-time Super Bowl MVP's relationship with Guerrero.

Guerrero's presence also was reported to be a thorny issue, with ESPN noting that "new players felt the surest way to earn Brady's trust was to join Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola (now with the Miami Dolphins) and others by seeking advice from Guerrero at his TB12 clinic -- and not team doctors, which Belichick preferred."

Brady showed he can still compete at the highest level last season, throwing for a league-best 4,577 yards along with 32 touchdowns and only eight interceptions to lead New England to its eighth Super Bowl appearance in 17 seasons.