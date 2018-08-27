New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with offensive lineman Shaq Mason (69) after a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the AFC Divisional Round against the Houston Texans on January 14, 2017 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots offensive guard Shaq Mason agreed to terms on a five-year, $50 million contract extension, according to a published report on Monday.

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo cited a source informed of the transaction that Mason will receive $23.5 million guaranteed and $30 million over the first three years of the deal.

Mason, who will celebrate his 25th birthday on Tuesday, was set to begin the final season of his rookie deal -- which paid a base salary of $1.9 million in 2018.

The 6-foot-1, 310-pound Mason's new deal has him among the NFL's top-earning right guards, although well behind Zack Martin of the Dallas Cowboys. Martin received a six-year, $84 million deal in June.

Mason has appeared in 46 games (41 starts) since entering the league in 2015 as a fourth-round pick out of Georgia Tech. He told the Boston Herald last month that he would like to remain with the Patriots.

"Yes, I would," Mason said. "But as far as all that goes, I don't look ahead, honestly. I'm just worried about reporting to training camp ... and taking it from there."