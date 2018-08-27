Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Chad Williams (L) can't make the reception as former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Kayvon Webster is in coverage in the fourth quarter on December 3, 2017 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Free-agent cornerback Kayvon Webster agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Houston Texans, multiple media outlets reported.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is worth $2 million for Webster, who visited the Texans on Sunday.

Webster was released by the Los Angeles Rams in April, a few months into his rehabilitation from a torn Achilles sustained on Dec. 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He also underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff and labrum.

The 27-year-old Webster started a career-high 11 games for the Rams last season. His injury, in addition to the arrivals of Aqib Talib from the Denver Broncos and Marcus Peters from the Kansas City Chiefs, made the 5-foot-11, 192-pound Webster expendable.

The Rams also added Sam Shields from the Green Bay Packers to the cornerbacks corps.

Webster collected 38 tackles and an interception in 2017 after signing a two-year contract with the Rams. He amassed 183 tackles and an interception in his four previous seasons with the Broncos after being selected by the team with a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Johnathan Joseph, Kevin Johnson and Aaron Colvin are integral members of the Texans' cornerback corps, although Johnson (concussion) and Colvin (undisclosed) sat out Saturday's preseason game against the Rams.