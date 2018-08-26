Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews celebrates after catching a 12-yard pass from quarterback Marcus Mariota in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers on December 17, 2017 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

The Tennessee Titans activated wide receiver Rishard Matthews and placed wide receiver Michael Campanaro on injured reserve on Sunday.

Matthews had been on the physically unable to perform list since the beginning of training camp on July 26. He passed a physical and was cleared to return to practice.

Over the past two seasons, the veteran wide receiver Matthews has become a favorite target of quarterback Marcus Mariota. In those two seasons, Matthews compiled 118 catches for 1,740 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Mariota refers to Matthews as "Mr. Reliable" or "Mr. Consistent," the Tennessean reported.

"He brings another thing to the table," Mariota told the Tennessean, "and that's all that you can really ask for in an offense."

Matthews signed a one-year deal last week.

Campanaro was signed to a one-year deal in April but has not practiced in a few weeks because of an undisclosed injury.