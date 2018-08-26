The Tampa Bay Buccaneers addressed their ailing wide receiver corps by signing Donteea Dye on Sunday, the team announced.

The Buccaneers also added running back Devine Redding and long snapper Garrison Sanborn to the roster.

Tampa Bay lost a pair of wide receivers in Friday's rainy preseason game against the Detroit Lions, with the wet field contributing a season-ending injury for Sergio Bailey. Bailey was placed on injured reserve after having surgery on his ankle.

"When we were in the team segment [of warm-ups] -- four plays -- and it's just, the tempo of that is probably 60 percent tempo," Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter said, via ESPN. "On the second or third play -- first play, maybe, of team -- Serge planted and he got back on his heels. It [was] a wet field [and] he looked to me like he slipped. I just thought he got his weight back and slipped, but the way he went down, he was immediately pointing at his foot. I thought maybe he was cramping. I guess when he planted, he either dislocated or broke his ankle."

Bailey, an undrafted rookie, had five catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in the preseason.

The Buccaneers also waived wide receiver Jake Lampman with an injury designation. Lampman, who sustained an undisclosed injury versus the Lions, had two catches for 22 yards in the preseason.

Dye has recorded 11 receptions for 132 yards and one touchdown in 11 career games with the Buccaneers from 2015-16. The Cincinnati native, who is listed at 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, played collegiately at Heidelberg.

Redding, who is 5-foot-8 and 205 pounds, spent the preseason with the Kansas City Chiefs. He played collegiately at Indiana.

Sanborn played in all 16 games last season with Tampa Bay after spending his previous eight campaigns with the Buffalo Bills. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Sanborn has recorded 31 special teams tackles and one fumble recovery in 144 career NFL games.