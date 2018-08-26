Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Eric Decker (L) is wrapped up by Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tyrann Mathieu after a reception in the second quarter on December 10, 2017 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Wide receiver Eric Decker retired on Sunday, saying on Instagram he looks forward to spending more time with his family.

"It has been my childhood dream and my passion to play the game of football," Decker wrote on Instagram. "I was very fortunate and blessed to have had the opportunity to have those dreams fulfilled and to have played with such extremely talented and hard-working teammates, coaches and staff. This has been a passion inside of me since I was a little boy but I know now it is time to hang my helmet up and start a new chapter in my life. I love football and always will. It will continue to be a part of my life. I'm looking forward to spending more time with my wife and kids. I want to give a special thank you to my family, friends and fans for all your support on this incredible journey. It's been an amazing chapter in my life. I look forward to the future and the many adventures ahead."

Decker had just signed a one-year deal on Aug. 3 with the New England Patriots.

The 31-year-old Decker has played eight seasons in the NFL since the Denver Broncos selected him in the third round (87th overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Decker played with the Broncos from 2010-13, the New York Jets from 2014-16 and the Tennessee Titans last season.

The 6-foot-3, 214-pound Decker played in 16 games with the Titans last season, starting eight, and made 54 receptions for 563 yards and one touchdown. He played in two postseason games and caught eight passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.

During his eight NFL seasons, Decker had 439 receptions for 5,816 yards and 53 touchdowns in 111 games, with 83 starts. He had three seasons with more than 1,000 yards receiving, gaining 1,064 yards in 2012, 1,288 in 2013 and 1,027 in 2015.