Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Bobby Engram runs after catching the football for a 37-yard gain in the fourth quarter against the then-St. Louis Rams on December 14, 2008 at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore defeated the Miami Dolphins 27-10 on Saturday night, but the Ravens did so with heavy hearts.

Earlier in the day, the daughter of Ravens wide receivers coach Bobby Engram died.

Bobbi Engram, who was born with hereditary sickle-cell disease, was only 20. The Engram family did not disclose a cause of death.

The Ravens dedicated the game to Engram.

"It's just an awesome family, a wonderful Christian family," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters at the beginning of his postgame press conference. "They're going to be good. Their church is supporting them right now. Our Ravens family is supporting them.

"I just want to ask all Ravens fans to pray for Bobby Engram, Deanna Engram, and for Bobbi, who is in heaven right now with her arms wrapped around her creator."

Bobbi Engram's death was felt in Seattle, as well. Bobby Engram spent a good portion of his career in the Northwest with the Seattle Seahawks before becoming the Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach in 2014.

RELATED Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen cleared of head injury

The Seahawks tweeted on Saturday, "Our thoughts, prayers, and sympathies are with the Engram family."

Bobbi Engram was a student at Towson University at the time of her death.