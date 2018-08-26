The Buffalo Bills were trailing the Cincinnati Bengals 20-0 at halftime at New Era Field, but more important to the franchise and fans was the health of rookie quarterback Josh Allen.

The seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft was taken to the locker room after hitting his head hard on the turf during the second quarter of Sunday's game.

During the third quarter, the Bills announced Allen had been cleared to return to the game after being evaluated for a head injury.

Up until the time he was hurt, Allen had completed 6 of 12 pass attempts for 34 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He had been sacked five times for a loss of 39 yards.

Nathan Peterman took over in the third quarter with the Bills trailing, 23-0. Peterman completed 6 of 6 attempts, including a 17-yard strike for a touchdown to make the score 23-7.