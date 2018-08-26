Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) celebrates intercepting a pass from ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert in the second quarter on December 20, 2015 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. File photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Free-agent cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is expected to sign a contract with the Denver Broncos, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Broncos hosted Jones earlier on Sunday and were expected to add him to their secondary.

The Broncos, who saw Aqib Talib depart to the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, have established stars Chris Harris and Bradley Roby while they plan to work on the development of third-round rookie Isaac Yiadom.

Jones will reunite with Broncos head coach Vance Joseph, who coached defensive backs with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2014-15. Jones played for the Bengals from 2010-17.

The 34-year-old Jones sustained a season-ending groin injury in 2017 while playing with Cincinnati. The Bengals declined Jones' option for 2018, making him a free agent in March.

Jones, who declared himself "100 percent" recovered from sports hernia surgery in May, worked out for the Cleveland Browns during the offseason.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2014 and 2015, Jones has collected 499 tackles and 16 interceptions in 139 career games with the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys and Bengals. He's also found the end zone on eight occasions via kick/punt return or interception.

Jones recorded 23 tackles and one interception in nine contests last season with the Bengals. He was limited due to a combination of injury and a one-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy due to an arrest in January 2017.