New York Giants beat New York Jets despite Darnold, Powell scores

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- New York Jets rookie Sam Darnold hooked up with Terrelle Pryor for a 12 yard touchdown in the second quarter of a preseason loss to the New York Giants.

The score gave the Jets a 13-7 lead in the 22-16 setback on Friday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Darnold completed 8-of-16 passes for 86 yards and a score in the defeat.

"I thought I played well," Darnold told reporters. "Got off to a good start, great first drive. Our offense, we really got in a good rhythm, so I felt like I played pretty well. Just have to cut down on the penalties which, again, I blame myself for those."

"Just as an offense we've got to be on the same page and that always comes back to the quarterback. Just more consistency. But I thought I played well again. Getting in and out of the huddle, I felt really good. So yeah, I thought I did a good job of managing the game pretty well."

The Jets also scored the game's first touchdown. Running back Bilal Powell had that honor when he sprinted in for a 10-yard score 6:32 into the preseason clash. The Giants answered back in the same quarter, getting a 55-yard punt return for a score from Hunter Sharp.

But the Jets pulled ahead on Darnold's throw to Pryor. The first round draft pick took the snap at the 12-yard line with 14:22 remaining in the second quarter on a first and 10. He dropped back and scanned the field, before hitting Pryor on a crossing route. Pryor ran to his left and got into the end zone by outpacing several Giants defenders.

The Giants won the game by getting give consecutive field goals, including four in the second quarter from Aldrick Rosas and another in the fourth quarter from Marshall Koehn.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning was 17-of-23 for 188 yards in the win. Teddy Bridgewater completed 11-of-15 passes for 104 yards for the Jets.

Darnold has completed 29-of-45 passes for 244 yards, two touchdowns and one interception this preseason for the Jets.

"It's a good thing any time you go down the field on your first drive and score a touchdown against a good defense," Jets coach Todd Bowles said of Darnold. "I have to watch the tape to tell you everything about pluses and minuses."

"He didn't turn the ball over. He did everything we asked him to. He threw the ball away. Obviously, you can't throw the ball away from the pocket; if you do, you get the penalty. But, for the most part, he did his job. There were some good things on both sides of the ball in the first half."