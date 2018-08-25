Lamar Jackson leads Baltimore Ravens in comeback win vs. Miami Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) threw one score and ran for another in a win against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday in Miami. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson did it all in the Baltimore Ravens' 27-10 preseason win against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday in Miami.

But he saved it for the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. The Ravens went with Robert Griffin III for the entirety of the first half and trailed 10-3 at the midway whistle.

Then the Ravens let the rookie loose. Jackson responded by leading the Ravens on a touchdown drive on the team's first possession of the half. He highlighted that drive with a 13-yard scramble, before handing off to De'Lance Turner for a 65 yard touchdown run.

"I felt like I had a good week of practice this week," Jackson said. "Coach was in my ear a lot about completing the ball. I started 0-for-3 last week and I threw the first pass incomplete this week."

"I was like, no I can't have the same results"

Jackson's next drive resulted in a Ravens punt. He showed off his highlight-reel jukes on the Ravens' following drive. Jackson led his team on an 8-play, 62-yard scoring drive during that 2:34 stretch. He hit a few midrange passes before taking off around the right side of the Ravens' offensive line.

Jackson cruised around a defensive end, before turning back inside with a hesitation move. He was hit by a defender around the 10-yard line but managed to stay on his feet. Jackson stumbled before leaping from about the 5-yard line. He reached out his left arm for the goal line, while being tackled by the Dolphins' Maurice Smith. But the safety couldn't stop the former Heisman Trophy from reaching pay dirt.

"I felt the end was coming around a little soft," Jackson said. "I felt I could beat him around. I ended up stumbling. I wanted it to be a lot easier. But I stumbled and made the touchdown hard and they had to review it. I don't want anything like that. I want it to be a clean touchdown."

The Ravens' backup quarterback got the ball again at the end of the third quarter. He carried the drive into the fourth quarter, wrapping it up with a short pass to DeVier Posey, which resulted in a 21-yard score.

Jackson exited the game in the fourth quarter. He completed 7-of-10 passes for 89 yards and a score. He also had five rushing attempts for 39 yards and a score. Griffin completed 9-of-15 passes for 66 yards in the Ravens win.

"I thought [Jackson's] decision-making was good," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He sees the field well. He has a good wide vision for the passing game."

Ryan Tannehill led the Dolphins, completing 11-of-16 passes for 115 yards and one score. The Dolphins got their lone touchdown on a 16 yard pass from Tannehill to Danny Amendola for the first points of the game.

The Ravens wrap up the preseason with a game against the Washington Redskins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Miami travels to face the Atlanta Falcons at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.