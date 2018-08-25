Detroit Lions waive safety Stefan McClure from IR

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions have waived safety Stefan McClure from injured reserve.

McClure, 25, joined the Lions on a reserve-future contract on Jan. 2. He initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016. McClure began the 2017 regular season with the Washington Redskins, where he made one tackle in seven appearances. He also spent time on the Lions' practice squad, before finishing off the regular season on the Oakland Raiders' practice squad.

The Lions waived McClure on Aug. 19 with an injury designation.

The 5-foot-10, 2015-pound defensive back had 166 total tackles, 10 passes defensed, 7.5 tackles for a loss, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 35 collegiate contests at California.

Detroit has Quandre Diggs and Glover Quin listed as their starting safeties on their unofficial depth chart. Tavon Wilson is listed as a backup strong safety to Diggs, with Miles Killebrew penciled in as a second string free safety. The Lions also have Rolan Milligan, Charles Washington and Tracy Walker as reserve safeties on their roster.