Tom Glick has been named team president of the Carolina Panthers, effective on Sept. 16, club owner David Tepper announced on Friday. Glick will oversee day-to-day operations of the Panthers.

Glick has more than 25 years of experience in sports management in baseball, basketball, hockey and soccer in the United States and the United Kingdom.

For the last six years, he has been chief operating officer of the Manchester City Football Club in the U.K.

"I am honored to join the Panthers," Glick said. "David has a clear and exciting vision for the team, and I can see and feel the buzz and anticipation for this new era of Panthers football.

RELATED Tepper expects to change atmosphere with Panthers

"I'm ready to get started and will give everything to help the team deliver for our fans, players, staff, partners and our communities throughout North and South Carolina."

Carolina was without a team president since Danny Morrison left the organization more than a year ago.

For the last six years, Glick has been instrumental in the development of City Football Group, a multi-national soccer organization that includes Manchester City FC, three-time and current English Premier League champion.

City Football Group also includes New York City FC of Major League Soccer, in addition to clubs in the top divisions in Australia, Spain, Japan and Uruguay.

"We are thrilled to have Tom join the Panthers family," Tepper said. "He has tremendous experience in professional sports, successfully fostering fan engagement in major cities globally. I know that his record, expertise and drive will be major assets as we look to win on the field and in the community."

During his career, Glick also worked for the New Jersey Nets of the NBA before their move to Brooklyn, several minor-league baseball teams and in minor-league hockey.

RELATED David Tepper unanimously approved as new owner of Carolina Panthers

Glick was the first American elected to serve on the Board of the Football League in England.