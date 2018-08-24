Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed free agent cornerback Charlie Miller.

Jacksonville announced the signing on Friday. The Jaguars' roster now sits at 90 players. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defender originally signed Miller as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 1, 2017. Miller spent the final 14 weeks of the 2017 season on the team's practice squad.

The Jaguars waived Miller on Aug. 11, when the signed fifth-year cornerback Kenneth Acker and undrafted rookie cornerback Bryce Canady. Miller had 70 tackles and three interceptions in 24 collegiate contests at Dartmouth College.

He will wear No. 22 in Jacksonville.

Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye are the Jaguars' starting cornerbacks. D.J. Hayden and Tyler Patmon are listed on the Jaguars depth chart as second string options. The Jaguars also have Tre Herndon, Jalen Myrick, Sammy Seamster, Dee Dealney, Quenton Meeks, Acker and Canady at the position.

Jacksonville hosts the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 3 preseason clash at 7 p.m. Saturday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.