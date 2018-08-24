Former Washington Redskins' defensive lineman Chris Baker was cut on Friday by the Cincinnati Bengals. File photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals have terminated the contract of veteran defensive tackle Chris Baker.

Cincinnati announced Baker's release on Friday. The eight-year veteran signed with the franchise on March 8. Baker, 30, had 33 total tackles, two passes defensed and 0.5 sacks in 15 games last season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 6-foot-2, 320-pound defensive lineman has also suited up for the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins. For his career, Baker has 201 tackles, 12 sacks, six passes defensed, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 93 games.

Geno Atkins is the Bengals' starting defensive tackle, with Ryan Glasgow penciled in for a second string role. The Bengals have Andrew Billings listed as the starting nose tackle, with Baker previously slated for a second string role at the position. Josh Tupou and Chris Okoye are the other nose tackles on the roster.

The Bengals face the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 of the preseason at 4 p.m. Sunday at New Era Field in New York.