Arizona Cardinals sign C A.Q. Shipley to one-year extension

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals have signed center A.Q. Shipley to a one-year contract extension.

Arizona announced the transaction on Friday. Shipley, 32, has started 16 games for the Cardinals in each of the last two seasons. The 6-foot-1, 307-pound offensive lineman is now under contract through 2019. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"I can't say enough good things about the Cardinals organization," Shipley tweeted Friday. "I just want to say thank you to the Bidwill family, Steve Keim, coach Steve Wilks and the entire Cardinals organization for giving me an opportunity to continue playing the game that I love."

Shipley is out for the 2018 season after suffering a torn ACL in training camp. He is currently on injured reserve due to the Aug. 4 injury. Shipley has appeared in 44 games for the Cardinals since joining the team as a free agent in 2015. For his career, Shipley has played in 89 games. The seventh-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2009 NFL Draft has also suited up for the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens.

The Cardinals have Mason Cole listed as their starting center on their unofficial depth chart, with Daniel Munyer and Evan Boehm in reserve roles.

Arizona battles the Dallas Cowboys at 8 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.