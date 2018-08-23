Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Eric Decker (87) jumps on Titans receiver Rishard Matthews after Matthews caught a 12-yard pass from quarterback Marcus Mariota in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers on December 17, 2017 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews could return from the physically unable to perform list next week.

Matthews has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury, but Titans beat reporter Paul Kuharsky, citing sources, wrote on Thursday that Matthews has been rehabbing from surgery for a torn meniscus.

Tennessee linebacker Derrick Morgan also suffered a meniscus injury in Saturday's preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and underwent a surgical procedure, according to Kuharsky. A source with knowledge of the injury said Morgan could be sidelined between four to five weeks.

Matthews, who signed a one-year contract extension on Tuesday, reportedly underwent surgery during the first week of August.

RELATED Tennessee Titans agree to extension with WR Rishard Matthews

"It's good to see him working and kind of being excited about getting close to coming back and rejoining the team off PUP," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said of Matthews.

The 28-year-old Matthews recorded 53 receptions for 795 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games last season, his second with the Titans. He posted career highs in catches (65), yards (945) and touchdowns (nine) in 2016.

Matthews has collected 225 receptions for 3,136 yards and 21 scores in 79 career contests since being selected by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

RELATED Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry mentored by Eddie George

Morgan, a first-round draft pick of Tennessee in 2010, registered 7.5 sacks in 14 games last season after notching a career-high nine sacks in 2016.