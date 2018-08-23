Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (L) looks for running room in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on December 10, 2017 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry said he is learning a great deal from former franchise star Eddie George.

George was overheard offering pass-protection tips to his fellow former Heisman Trophy winner during a conversation just outside the training facility at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn.

"He's a great guy and a legend here," Henry said of George, per the Tennessean. "Just giving me some tips and stuff that could help me improve my game. That's the type of guy he is. He's willing to help. Anything he can help me improve on, he's going to do it if he's around me."

Henry reportedly fared well with pass protection against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebackers during a recent joint practice.

"It was just little things that I noticed in the game that could help him so he can look better, a more true blocker than what he already is," said George, who played for the Titans franchise from 1996-2003.

Henry stepped into the void left by an injured DeMarco Murray and led Tennessee in rushing despite starting only two games during the regular season. He ran for 744 yards during the regular season and added 184 yards while starting both playoff games.

"I'm really excited to see him get the load this year, see what he does with it," George said. "I think he's determined to show people that he can be an every-down back and not come off the field.

"He's a home run hitter. I just think that sometimes he can be more consistent with converting third-and-1, short-yardage situations. But overall, I think we'll have a chance to really see him lay back in this position and allow the game to come to him."

A second-round pick in 2016, the 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry provides quite the contrast to offseason acquisition Dion Lewis. The 5-foot-8, 195-pound Lewis had a team-leading 896 rushing yards and scored six touchdowns to go along with 32 receptions for the New England Patriots last season.