Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams (98) celebrates his sack of Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota in the fourth quarter on November 16, 2017 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed linebacker Vince Williams to a four-year contract, the team announced Thursday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team, but the NFL Network reported the pact was worth more than $20 million.

Williams started all 16 games for the first time last season -- his fifth with the Steelers -- and established career highs with 88 tackles and eight sacks. He also had an interception.

"I feel like the Rooney family gave me an opportunity to play professional football," said Williams, per the team's official website. "It's a great culture here. A great fan base. I take pride in being in Pittsburgh. It's a hard-nosed group of individuals who work here. I feel like the people here are no-nonsense, hard-working individuals. They are proud people too. I love this place."

A sixth-round draft choice of Pittsburgh in 2013 out of Florida State, Williams started 11 of 15 games during his rookie campaign, notching 53 tackles.

Although he appeared in all 16 games in each of the following three seasons, the 6-foot-1, 233-pound Williams made only a combined six starts during that span.

For his career, the 27-year-old Williams has 10.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and one interception in 79 games, including 33 starts.

RELATED Pittsburgh Steelers WR Eli Rogers suspended one game