Pat Bowlen: Denver Broncos owner selected as Hall of Fame nominee

Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen celebrates their victory over the New England Patriots in the 2014 AFC Championship game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver. File photo by Jamie Schwaberow/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen has been selected as a contributor nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2019.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the honor on Thursday. Former Dallas Cowboys vice president of player personnel Gil Brandt was also selected as a contributor finalist.

"This is an exciting day for our family and the Broncos fans who have been so supportive of Pat Bowlen for the Pro Football Hall of Fame," the Bowlen family said in a statement from the Broncos.

"Pat would be the first to say it's not just about him but a credit to the many players, coaches and executives he worked with over the years. We're thankful to the Contributor Committee for recognizing the incredible impact Pat's had on the NFL. As we look forward to the final vote, our family also congratulates Gil Brandt on his well-deserved nomination."

RELATED Denver Broncos place OL Menelik Watson on injured reserve

Bowlen, 74, has owned the Broncos for 35 years. A selection committee will vote on his nomination when it meets on Feb. 2 in Atlanta.

"We're absolutely thrilled for Pat and the entire Bowlen family," Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis said. "There's no question that Pat elevated the NFL, the Broncos and our region over the last three decades. He's always had such modesty and humility, but he's incredibly deserving of this selection and we appreciate the contributor committee nominating him. It's very special to see Pat take such a significant step toward the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

The Broncos have had more Super Bowl appearances than losing seasons during Bowlen's ownership. He is also the first owner in NFL history to reach 300 wins in his first 30 yards of ownership. He is tied for fifth all time among owners with 348 wins. He is also the only owner in NFL history to go to the Super Bowl with four different head coaches.

Denver has won three Super Bowls and owns a 327-215-1 record during Bowen's tenure.