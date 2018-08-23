Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones (11) warms up prior to an NFC divisional playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles in January. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has a personal interest in his team's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While Jones will not play against Jalen Ramsey and the Jaguars, Matt Ryan is scheduled to test the mettle of the brash cornerback. Ramsey took issue with nearly every NFL quarterback in a recent interview with GQ, labeling Ryan -- the 2016 NFL Most Valuable Player -- as "overrated" in the magazine article.

"He hasn't faced Matt yet, but everybody is entitled to their own opinion," Jones said, per the Atlanta Journal Constitution. "We are not going to go back and forth with things like that. ... Well, he'll have his opportunity on Saturday to go against Matt. I'm looking forward to it and I know that Matt probably is, too."

Jones is being held back for precautionary reasons, even though the five-time Pro Bowl selection doesn't have an injury.

"Hey man, look, I watched a little film on him today," Jones said of Ramsey. "We installed some things, but he's a great athlete. Don't get me wrong, besides him talking and things like that, he can play."

"... He's probably one of the better corners in the league that can play. But yes, I would like to (play), but it's bigger than a matchup of somebody taking trash or things like that. We've got a whole season to look forward, too. We are going to stay the course and do what we do."

Jones is coming off another huge season with 88 receptions for 1,444 yards, although he only reached the end zone three times.

It marked the fourth consecutive season in which Jones amassed at least 1,400 yards receiving and the fifth time in seven campaigns that he has eclipsed 1,000 yards.

Jones has appeared in 95 regular-season games for the Falcons, recording 585 catches for 9,054 yards and 43 touchdowns since being selected with the sixth overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Ramsey recorded 63 tackles and four interceptions in 16 games last season. The 23-year-old has collected 128 tackles and six interceptions since being selected with the fifth overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft.