Buffalo Bills linebacker Keenan Robinson has elected to retire, the team announced Thursday.

The Bills placed the 29-year-old Robinson on the reserve/retired list.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Robinson said he didn't feel like he was physically able to play in a seventh professional season.

Robinson signed with the Bills after spending the last two seasons with the New York Giants. He made 32 tackles while being limited to just six games in 2017 due to a concussion and a quad injury after playing in all 16 contests in the previous season.

Earlier this offseason, Robinson told NJ Advanced Media that he was looking forward to playing the role of an every-down middle linebacker with the Bills.

"If it was up to me, yeah. That's what I'm used to," Robinson said.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Robinson spent the first four years of his career with the Washington Redskins, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Robinson collected 298 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions in 58 career games with the Redskins and Giants.

The Bills will look for Deon Lacey, Ramon Humber, Julian Stanford and Tanner Vallejo to emerge among their backup linebackers. The team isn't expected to use a lot of nickel and dime packages.