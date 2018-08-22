Former Cincinnati Bengals safety George Iloka (43) intercepts a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of play on December 4, 2016 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. File photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Free-agent safety George Iloka signed a contract with the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced Wednesday.

Prior to the Vikings' announcement, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Iloka was headed to Minnesota to make it official.

Terms of the deal were not announced by the Vikings, who also claimed rookie fullback Luke McNitt off waivers on Wednesday.

Iloka, who was released by Cincinnati on Sunday, played his first two NFL seasons (2012-13) under then-Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. Zimmer is now the head coach of the Vikings.

The 28-year-old Iloka could replace Andrew Sendejo at strong safety with the Vikings and be paired with All-Pro free safety Harrison Smith.

Iloka reportedly drew interest from the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys after being released by the Bengals, who made that move to clear $5.3 million in salary cap space this year. He recorded 80 tackles and one interception in 16 games last season.

The Houston native was in his seventh year out of Boise State. He signed a five-year, $30 million contract in 2016.

Iloka has collected 343 tackles, nine interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 83 career contests since being selected by Cincinnati in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

He started 76 games with 32 passes defensed overall and has 12 tackles and one fumble recovery in three postseason games.

McNitt was waived by the Atlanta Falcons on Monday. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound McNitt recorded two special-teams tackles in two preseason games.

He served as a team captain with Nebraska in 2017, contributing on both offense and special teams.