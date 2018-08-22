Los Angeles Chargers sign RB Terrell Watson

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Terrell Watson (39) makes a run during the 2017 preseason against the Indianapolis Colts. File photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers have signed running back Terrell Watson.

Los Angeles also waived linebacker James Onwualu with an injury designation. The Chargers announced the moves on Wednesday. Watson had eight yards on five carries in 10 games last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He totaled 28 yards and a score on nine carries in one game in 2016 for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 25-year-old has also suited up for the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

Onwualu, 23, appeared in nine games last season for the Chargers. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound defender had 145 tackles, 19.5 tackles for a loss, seven passes defensed, five sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 39 games at Notre Dame before entering the NFL in 2017 as an undrafted free agent.

The Chargers' unofficial depth chart includes starting running back Melvin Gordon and backup Austin Ekeler. Justin Jackson, Russell Hansbrough and Detrez Newsome are also on the depth chart entering the team's third preseason game.

