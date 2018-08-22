The New York Jets released kicker Cairo Santos, the team announced on Wednesday.

Santos, who was the first Brazilian native to play in the NFL, signed a one-year, $2-million contract with the Jets in March. The 5-foot-8, 160-pound Santos joined the Jets after the team saw fellow kicker Chandler Catanzaro sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent.

Per ESPN, coach Todd Bowles said the Jets opted to cut Santos because he wasn't ready to kick in Friday's preseason game against the New York Giants because of a chronic groin injury.

The Jets claimed Jason Myers on waivers from the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday and, per ESPN, are expected to work out fellow kicker Kai Forbath on Wednesday.

New York also has Taylor Bertolet, who hasn't kicked in a regular-season game despite spending time with the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos.

Santos was an undrafted free agent out of Tulane and began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014. He was released early last season by the Chiefs, kicked in two games for the Chicago Bears and placed on injured reserve because of a groin injury.

For his career, Santos has converted 90 of 107 field-goal attempts and 127 of 132 extra-point tries.

Myers, who is expected to play in Friday's game, converted 81 percent of his field-goal opportunities with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2015-17 before being released midway into last season.

Forbath, who was released by Minnesota on Tuesday, went 116-for-136 on his field-goal attempts with the Washington Redskins, New Orleans Saints and Vikings. The 30-year-old Forbath connected on a career-high 32 field-goal attempts last season -- including six from at least 50 yards.