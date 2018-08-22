Defensive tackles Tani Tupou and Nigel Williams signed with the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced on Wednesday.

To make room for Tupou and Williams on the roster, the Cardinals released tight end Chris Bazile and wide receiver Austin Wolf.

The 6-foot-1, 284-pound Tupou played in one game for the Atlanta Falcons last season after spending the majority of the 2017 campaign on the team's practice squad.

Tupou was signed by Seattle in 2016 as an undrafted rookie free agent Washington and played one game with the Seahawks as a rookie. In three seasons at Washington, Tupou played 33 games and had 37 tackles, 5.5 for losses and a fumble recovery.

RELATED Bills QB McCarron limited at practice

The 6-2, 297-pound Williams signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech, but was released by the Bills following the preseason.

At Virginia Tech, Williams played in 51 games and had 73 tackles, 23 for losses, seven sacks and a forced fumble.

Bazile, who is listed at 6-4 and 250 pounds, is a rookie free agent signed by the Cardinals out of Grambling who played in the first two preseason games but did not catch a pass.

RELATED Former Carolina Panthers DE Charles Johnson retires from NFL

Wolf is a 6-3, 217 rookie wide receiver signed as a free agent by the Cardinals out of Akron.