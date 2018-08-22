Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen looks to pass in the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on August 11 at University of Phoenix Stadium. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen of the Arizona Cardinals sat out practice on Wednesday because of what is being described as a minor thumb injury, but is expected to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Rosen, the 10th overall pick in the draft out of UCLA, sustained the injury during practice on Monday when he hit his throwing hand on a teammates helmet while throwing a pass, Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks said.

The 6-4, 218-pound Rosen was impressive in the Cardinals' game last week while playing behind the projected starting line against the New Orleans Saints.

Rosen completed 10 of 17 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions, with a long gain of 21 yards and a quarterback rating of 102.9.

After veteran Sam Bradford started, Rosen came on in the second quarter and led the Cardinals to 10 points and a missed field goal on three drives before halftime with most of the starters remaining in the game.

Rosen rifled a 13-yard touchdown pass through tight coverage in the Saints' secondary to rookie wide receiver Christian Kirk for a 13-yard touchdown on third-down-and-goal.

Cardinals offensive coordinator Mike McCoy has given Rosen the go-ahead to change plays at the line of scrimmage, a move not always granted to a rookie.