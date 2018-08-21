Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a one-year contract extension with wide receiver Rishard Matthews.

Tennessee announced the transaction on Tuesday. Sources told ESPN that the extension is a team option with a base value of $7.75 million for 2019.

Matthews, 28, had 795 yards and four touchdowns on 53 receptions in 14 games last season for the Titans. He had a career-highs in all major categories in 2016, securing 65 receptions for 945 yards and nine scores in 16 games during his first season in Tennessee.

Matthews is due $5 million in 2018 on the final year of his three year contract. The six-year veteran is on the team's physically unable to perform list and has yet to practice this summer.

The Titans currently have Taywan Taylor listed as their first-string wide receiver, with Taylor slotted at third string due to his PUP designation. Corey Davis is listed as the Titans' No. 2 wide receiver, with Tajae Sharpe and Michael Campanaro listed as second-string pass catchers.