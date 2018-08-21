Injuries continue to plague the Los Angeles Chargers after cornerback Casey Hayward was forced to exit Tuesday's practice.

Hayward was hurt while trying to defend wide receiver Mike Williams, pulling up and grabbing his hamstring, according to the Los Angeles Times. He left the field and went into the medical tent.

However, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters after practice that he thought Hayward "would be fine."

Los Angeles has been riddled with injuries in its defensive backfield. Cornerback Jason Verrett, a former first-round draft pick and Pro Bowl selection in 2015, suffered a season-ending torn ACL early in training camp.

RELATED Los Angeles Chargers sign S Micah Hanneman after Jaylen Watkins injury

On Sunday, the Chargers learned that safety Jaylen Watkins was lost for the season due to a torn ACL.

Cornerback Trevor Williams, who started 15 games in 2017, also injured his ankle earlier this month but he returned to practice Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Hayward started all 16 games for the Chargers in 2017, registering 40 tackles and four interceptions. He started 14 games for the team in 2016 and had a career-best seven interceptions, returning one for a score.

RELATED Los Angeles Chargers CB Trevor Williams avoids serious injury

A second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 2012 NFL Draft, Hayward has appeared in 83 games (50 starts) and notched 20 interceptions.