Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end George Andrie died Tuesday morning. He was 78.

Andrie, a member of the Cowboys' famed "Doomsday Defense," passed away due to congestive heart failure, the Dallas Morning News reported. He also suffered from dementia.

A sixth-round draft choice of Dallas in 1962, Andrie spent his entire 11-year career with the Cowboys, earning Pro Bowl honors in five consecutive seasons from 1965-69.

Andrie won a Super Bowl ring with the Cowboys, but he was best known for a play in one of the league's most famous games.

During the NFL Championship Game -- which was dubbed the "Ice Bowl" -- between the Cowboys and Green Bay Packers in 1967, Andrie returned a fumble seven yards for a touchdown.

Andrie was an ironman on Dallas' defensive front throughout his career, starting all 14 games in nine of his first 10 seasons.

He appeared in 13 postseason games with the Cowboys, making 11 starts, and registered 6.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Andrie told the Dallas Morning News in 2017 that he believed his dementia and a brain injury were a result of his playing days. He cited depression, a short temper and forgetfulness as among the issues he dealt with later in life.