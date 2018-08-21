Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is tackled by ex-Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Roquan Smith (3) in the 2018 Rose Bowl Game on January 1, 2018 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Photo by Juan Ocampo/UPI | License Photo

Chicago Bears rookie linebacker Roquan Smith missed most of practice Tuesday because of tightness in his left hamstring.

"It's more precautionary than anything," Bears head coach Matt Nagy said, via the Chicago Tribune. "That's exactly why we do what we do. You put him in early, and he's not ready, then something like this happens where it gets worse, so we just want to be really cautionary with it."

The injury leaves Smith's availability for his first preseason appearance Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field in doubt.

"I don't know. It's probably an hour-by-hour thing right now," Nagy said. "We just have to see how he responds tomorrow and have a better idea."

Smith has participated in just three practices in the preseason after ending a contract holdout last week.

Smith was selected eighth overall in April's NFL Draft and was the last draft pick to sign when he finally inked a four-year contract worth $18.4 million.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Smith helped lead Georgia to the National Championship Game last season, winning the Butkus Award as the top linebacker in college football as well as SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Smith amassed 137 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries during his junior season.