Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver D.J. Moore was cited for driving 113 mph last month in Charlotte, N.C.

Moore, Carolina's first-round pick (No. 24 overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft, will have a court date on Oct. 2, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The 21-year-old Moore was charged with speeding, and speeding in a work zone over 80 mph. He was stopped on Interstate 77 at 2:52 a.m. on Aug. 10.

The police report described Moore as "polite and cooperative" after he was pulled over, which occurred after the Panthers returned home from a preseason game at Buffalo. Moore had four receptions for 75 yards against the Bills in his NFL debut.

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Moore told the team of the incident.

"When it all happened, D.J. came to us right away and explained the situation," Rivera told the newspaper. "He was very remorseful. He understood. We chastised him obviously. And he's moving on. And it's an opportunity to learn for him and for the other young guys, 'Hey, you have a responsibility to the community.'"

At the University of Maryland, Moore earned Big Ten Receiver of the Year honors in 2017 after setting a single-season school record for receptions with 80.

Moore posted 1,033 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, becoming just the third wide receiver in school history to have a 1,000-yard receiving season.

Moore started 35 of the 37 games he played and finished fifth in school history in career receptions (146), sixth in receiving yards (2,027) and fourth in receiving touchdowns (17).