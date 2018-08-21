Trending Stories

Houston Texans sign cornerback Bryce Jones, waive-injured CB Josh Thornton
Jacksonville Jaguars waive LB Ellis with 'left squad' designation after concussion
Carolina Panthers LT Matt Kalil week-to-week after knee procedure
Tennessee Titans agree to extension with WR Rishard Matthews
Washington Redskins signing RB Adrian Peterson to one-year deal

7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Venezuela
Facebook removes pages with 'inauthentic behavior' linked to Iran
Craig Zadan -- producer of live musicals and awards shows -- dead at 69
Oakland Raiders claim CB Antwuan Davis off waivers from Detroit Lions
Tiffany Haddish to tape 2019 standup special for Netflix
 
