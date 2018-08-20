Washington Redskins signing RB Adrian Peterson to one-year deal

Former Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson (L) tries to fake out Jacksonville Jaguars' A.J. Bouye as he picks up 9 yards in the first quarter on October 15 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Four-time All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson is headed to the Washington Redskins.

A source informed of the situation told NFL Network and ESPN that the team made the decision after putting Peterson through a tryout on Monday. Peterson told ESPN that he is signing a one-year contract.

Peterson, 33, had 529 yards and two touchdowns on 156 carries last season for the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints. The 2012 NFL MVP played the first 10 seasons of his career for the Minnesota Vikings. He signed a two-year contract with the Saints in May of 2017 before being traded to the Cardinals in October.

Peterson ran for 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns in his last full season, when he started 16 games in 2015 for the Vikings. He ranks No. 12 all-time in rushing yards, just three yards behind Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk. Peterson trails only Frank Gore in career rushing yards among active players.

RELATED Washington Redskins RB Derrius Guice has ACL surgery

The Redskins are ailing at the running back position, with rookie Derrius Guice undergoing surgery on Monday for a season-ending torn ACL. Backup options Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall also suffered leg injuries during the preseason, but are expected to return to the team in 2018.

Washington also has Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson and Kapri Bibbs on its roster at the position. The Redskins face the Denver Broncos at 7:30 p.m. Friday at FedExField in Landover, Md.