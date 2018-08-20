Former Seattle Seahawks punter Jon Ryan (L) and ex-Seahawks kicker Olindo Mare celebrate a 39-yard field goal in the third quarter of the NFC Wild Card Round on January 8, 2011 at Qwest Field in Seattle. File photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

The Seattle Seahawks granted punter Jon Ryan's request to be released.

Ryan announced that his 10-season run came to an end over Twitter on Monday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed the move later in the day.

The 36-year-old Ryan had two years remaining on his contract and was set to earn a base salary of $2.6 million in 2018 and $3 million the following season.

"It's been an absolute honor and privilege to play in this great city of Seattle for the past 10 years," Ryan wrote on Twitter. "I never wanted this day to come, but knew it would someday. Even though I'm leaving, I will always be a Seahawk. I have so many amazing memories over the past decade, from our Super Bowl 48 victory, to throwing a touchdown pass in the NFC Championship, to breaking the record of how many times a person could say 'butthole' in one radio interview -- it's been an amazing ride."

Ryan provided a spark for the Seahawks when he tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to offensive tackle Garry Gilliam following a fake field-goal attempt against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC title game in January 2015. He averaged 44.8 yards per punt during his career with Seattle.

The Seahawks will turn to rookie punter Michael Dickson, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Texas. Dickson won the Ray Guy Award as the best punter in college football last year.