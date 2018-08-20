Former Oakland Raiders Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a 24 yard field goal against the Denver Broncos in 2016 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. File photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Sebastian Janikowski has won the Seattle Seahawks' competition to be the team's place-kicker this season.

The Seahawks announced Monday that they have cut Jason Myers, leaving Janikowski as the only kicker on the roster.

Myers was the Jacksonville Jaguars' kicker in 2015 and 2016, but he was released after six games of the 2017 season. He made 11 of 15 field-goal attempts last season and 64 of 79 for his career, with his longest field goal being a 58-yarder in 2015.

He made both of his preseason field goals, but the Seahawks decided to go with the 40-year-old Janikowski.

RELATED Seattle Seahawks release longtime punter Jon Ryan

Janikowski had spent his entire NFL career with the Raiders.

Janikowski was on injured reserve all of last season with a back issue. In his place, Giorgio Tavecchio made 16 of 21 field-goal attempts and 33 of his 34 extra points.

The Raiders announced in February that Janikowski would not return in 2018. Janikowski then signed a one-year deal with Seattle. Tavecchio was released by the Raiders during the summer.

Janikowski has made 414 of 515 field-goal attempts during his 17-year pro career. He has made 55 of 100 attempts from 50 yards or longer. He made a 61-yard field goal in 2009 and a 63-yarder in 2011.