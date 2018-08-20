Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) celebrates after a turnover on downs during the fourth quarter of the NFC Divisional Round against the Atlanta Falcons on January 13, 2018 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was activated from the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Monday.

Graham, who is working his way back from ankle surgery, is entering the final season of his four-year, $26 million contract.

A team captain, Graham sustained his injury during last season's playoffs, but was able to play through it.

Graham made his mark in Super Bowl LII after stripping Patriots quarterback Tom Brady of the football with 2:09 remaining in the fourth quarter, helping the Eagles preserve a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots.

The 30-year-old Graham recorded 47 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 15 games last season. He has collected 277 tackles, 38.5 sacks and 16 forced fumbles in 111 career contests since being selected by Philadelphia with the 13th overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft.

The addition of the 6-foot-2, 255-pound Graham is a boon for the Eagles' defense, which is without defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan and safety Chris Maragos.

Maragos is returning from a season-ending knee injury while Jernigan had surgery to repair a herniated disk in his back. The two are likely to begin the season on the physically unable to perform list.

