Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings released kicker Kai Forbath on Monday in a series of roster moves.

Minnesota also placed defensive end Ade Aruna on injured reserve and waived tackle Cedric Lang, tight end Josiah Price and fullback Johnny Stanton with injury designations.

Forbath, 30, made 84.2 percent of his field goals and was successful on 87.2 percent of his extra points last season in 16 games for the Vikings. In 2016, he led the league by making 100 percent of his kicks, going a perfect 16-of-16 in seven games for the Vikings.

Daniel Carlson is now the only kicker on the Vikings' unofficial depth chart. Carlson, 23, was a fifth round pick by the Vikings in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Auburn product went 2-for-2 on field goal attempts, with a long of 57 yards, in the Vikings' preseason win on Aug. 11 against the Denver Broncos.

Forbath was 1-for-2 on field goal attempts this preseason, with both tries coming in Saturday's preseason loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"It is definitely a tricky situation," Carlson told reporters following the Broncos game. "It is a competition, but at the same time, we are kickers who understand each other and understand what we are both going through."

The Vikings have another preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at 8 p.m. Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.